The crowd is almost double the number who head to Aintree for the UK’s Grand National each April, and like the flagship British event, the Kentucky Derby is a magnet for the stars, with dressing up in finery the order of the for all attendees.

About 15m watch the race on television, with up to $300m being placed in bets.

And yesterday Bill Mott’s Sovereignty provided Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation with a first Kentucky Derby success at Churchill Downs, in the 151st running of the race in Louisville. The race followed heavy rain and saw a soft, sloppy track.

Mott told NBC Sports: “I saw him gearing up when he left the half-mile pole – he started to pick up his momentum. I lost him a little bit, but he made up a lot of ground in a hurry. He’s done well, he’s a great horse and he comes from a great organisation. I can’t say enough about the horse and the organisation that started him out and did everything to make this happen. It’s great and it’ll take a while to sink in.”

