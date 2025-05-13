Kyle Snyder: US gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler arrested amid prostitution sting involving undercover cop

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

13th May 2025, 9:24am
Kyle Snyder, a US Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler, has reportedly been arrested after allegedly being caught in a prostitution sting.

The 29-year-old is said to have been arrested after he allegedly responded to a fake advert online set up as part of a prostitution sting at 8.15pm on Friday, May 9. Snyder allegedly set up a date with the officer, whom he wasn’t aware was law enforcement, and met with them at a hotel .

After speaking for 30 minutes at the Ohio hotel, Snyder is said to have offered to pay cash in exchange for oral sex. According to TMZ, the Olympian was arrested in the hotel room for “engaging in prostitution”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
US Olympic wrestler Kyle Snyder has been arrested after police set up a prostitution sting in Ohioplaceholder image
US Olympic wrestler Kyle Snyder has been arrested after police set up a prostitution sting in Ohio | Getty Images

A police source told the outlet: "He was issued a summons to appear in court on May 19 and was released from the scene." Columbus Police Department said that 16 others were arrested alongside Snyder amid the sting operation.

Snyder is an Olympic champion in wrestling, winning gold at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. He also won a silver medal at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Snyder is married to ex-Syracuse soccer player Maddie Pack. The champion wrestler was also appointed to Donald Trump’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition in 2018

Related topics:OhioWrestlingOlympic GamesPolice
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice