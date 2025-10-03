A huge blaze has broken out at an oil refinery after the area was rocked by an explosion.

The flames can be seen for miles from the fire at the Chevron refinery near El Segundo in California.

It is not clear what caused it, as officials have not provided any details. It is in Los Angeles County, a few miles south of LAX airport, and the fire can be seen across the South Bay area.

A fire at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, near Los Angeles, in California. Still from a video on X | @divalbanerjee/X

Officers and firefighters responded to the Chevron refinery in El Segundo after receiving multiple reports of an explosion. The El Segundo Police Department has not confirmed any injuries or evacuations.

The El Segundo Refinery, which is said to have its own fire department, covers about 1,000 acres with more than 1,100 miles of pipelines and is capable of refining nearly 270 thousand barrels of crude oil per day.