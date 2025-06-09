Las Vegas shooting: Two shot dead outside Bellagio after 'social media conflict'
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were in the area when they heard gunshots coming from the west side of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the 3600 block, just outside the Bellagio. The shooting occurred around 10.40pm.
In a statement, Metro said officers ran toward the scene and found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded but pronounced both victims dead at the scene.
“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” the department said in a news release.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated and confirmed they have identified a suspect, though no arrests have been made as of Monday morning. The Clark County coroner's office will release the victims’ identities at a later time.
Footage of the incident, which reportedly appeared on a YouTube livestream, has since been removed. A separate video circulating on social media appears to capture the shooting as it happened, though police have not officially commented on the video.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.