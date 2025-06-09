Las Vegas shooting: Two shot dead outside Bellagio after 'social media conflict'

Two people were shot and killed late Sunday night outside the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip, in what police believe was a targeted incident linked to a prior conflict on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were in the area when they heard gunshots coming from the west side of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near the 3600 block, just outside the Bellagio. The shooting occurred around 10.40pm.

In a statement, Metro said officers ran toward the scene and found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded but pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is believed that the suspect and the victims knew each other and had previously engaged in conflict over social media prior to the shooting,” the department said in a news release.

Two people were shot and killed late Sunday night outside the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip | Getty Images/RooM RF

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and confirmed they have identified a suspect, though no arrests have been made as of Monday morning. The Clark County coroner's office will release the victims’ identities at a later time.

Footage of the incident, which reportedly appeared on a YouTube livestream, has since been removed. A separate video circulating on social media appears to capture the shooting as it happened, though police have not officially commented on the video.