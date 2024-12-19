A line of famous American potato chips that was recalled last month because they could potentially be dangerous has now seen the alert level raised.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frito-Lay has announced a recall in two states of some snacks because they may contain milk - which can be fatal to people who have an allergy. The original recall, in Oregon and Washington state, applies to some 13oz Party Size bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips.

Now the US Food and Drug Administration has raised the recall to Class 1, which is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13oz Party Size bag of Lays Classic chips which has been recalled in two US states | Lays

The company said it was warned by a consumer about the issue - although no allergic reactions have been reported - and added: “Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.”

The chips were available to buy from November 3 from shops and online stores and it only affects the 13oz Classic variety, not any other flavours or pack sizes. The ‘guaranteed fresh’ date on the recalled packets is February 11, 2025.

The manufacturing codes are 6462307xx or 6463307xx

Anyone who wants to find out more can call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations on 1-800-352-4477.