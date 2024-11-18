A suspect 33-year-old Devon Spencer in a green Dodge Charger smashes patrol cars and then asks what did I do when arrested in St. Johns County, Florida in the United States on the 21st of October 2024. (@StJohnsSheriffsOffice/NF/newsX) | @StJohnsSheriffsOffice/NF/newsX

This is the brazen moment the driver of a 150mph muscle car carrying drugs and guns who had just rammed three police vehicles asks officers: "What'd I do?"

Moments earlier driver Devon Spencer had been stopped by police in his acid green Dodge Charger over complaints that he'd been shoplifting at a mall in St John's, Florida, USA.

But police bodycam footage shows 33-year-old dreadlocked Spencer trying to flee as they quiz him on the mall parking lot. As he denies any wrongdoing he starts up his car and rams one police SUV.

As another pulls up beside him scrapes down the side of it and then clouts another on his way out of the parking lot. Moments later fresh footage shows Spencer's Dodge stranded and battered by the roadside after a patrol car rammed him off the road with a PIT manoeuvre.

As he's dragged out of the car and handcuffed brazen Spencet demands: "What'd I do?"

An exasperated officer yells back: "What do you mean, what'd I do? You hit three f*cking cars."

It later emerged that Spencer had been dealing drugs and had two unregistered firearms in the Dodge, said police. St John's County Sheriff's Office shared the footage from October 21, on Facebook.

They said: "Once the vehicle came to a stop in a grass area, Deputies witnessed Spencer throw two firearms from the vehicle. Both firearms were loaded, and one was reported stolen out of Clay County.

"In addition to the recovered firearms, Deputies located small plastic baggies containing presumably fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and meth inside the vehicle.

"Spencer was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony criminal mischief, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20, driving with a suspended license, and criminal mischief."

