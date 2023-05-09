Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg competed in his first-ever Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend, and much like most other things in his life, the tech billionaire emerged victorious as he walked away with gold and silver medals. The 38-year-old brains behind Meta took part in a competition held in Redwood City, California on Saturday (6 May).

Zuckerberg shared the news with his 11.3 million Instagram followers in a post which included photos of his coaches, along with one showing him amid tussles with his opponents. He represented the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu Academy, a team based in San Jose which offers training programmes for youth and adults interested in competition in the sport.

Mark Zuckerberg won big at his first-ever Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in California - Credit: Instagram

The Instagram post read: "Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla jiu-jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!".

One of the many to congratulate Zuckerberg in the replies was professional fighter Khai Wu, who is also one of his coaches, who said: "Yesterday getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honour to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could."

Former UFC champion cage-fighter Conor McGregor also replied: 'Yo!!! F***ing awesome Mark". While Bernardo Faria, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and five-time world champion, commended the Facebook founder and said: "Amazing!!! Half guard, arm-bars, triangle! Super cool!"

Mark Zuckerberg is not the only celebrity to take up Brazilian jiu-jitsu as the sport continues to skyrocket in popularity. Comedian Russel Brand, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan, and Peaky Blinders star Tom Hardy are just a few of the names who have been training over the years.

What is Mark Zuckerberg's net-worth?

