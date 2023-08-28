A Marvel-obsessed couple had a superhero themed wedding - with the bride even walking down the aisle to the Iron Man theme tune.

Jessica Spencer, 34, and her partner, Brandon, 31, tied the knot in front of family and friends - five years after meeting at a Halloween party where she was dressed as the Black Widow. The couple spent £23k on their big day with their flowers made of comic book paper and their cake featuring the emblems of all their favourite superheroes.

Each bridesmaid and groomsman represented a different character - and their best man, Shane Witt, 31, even had a prop Thor hammer. Brandon proposed to Jessica at Disney world Florida, Orlando in November 2021, after hiding the ring encased in an Iron Man arc reactor model - which powers Iron Man’s suit in the films.

Brandon and Jessica’s Mavel themed wedding cake

Jessica, a lead analyst for a bank, from Middletown, Delaware, US, said: "I’ve loved Marvel since I was 19. I was watching every film as they came out. We wanted our guests to be dressed for a wedding but incorporate Marvel where they could.

"There were lots of Marvel ties and socks. It was such a special day." The couple met properly in October 2018 at a Halloween party - but had worked together at the same bank for a few years, only seeing each other "in passing".

Jessica said: "After Brandon saw me dressed as the Black Widow, he friend requested me on Facebook. We hung out for a while and made it official in January 2019. We were in Disney World Florida in November 2021, and it was all decked out for Christmas. Brandon said he was looking for the best Christmas tree and said he’d found it at the Wilderness Lodge Hotel.

"He convinced me to go there, and his friend who’d flown out the day before had put an arc reactor in the tree, where Brandon proposed. The engagement ring itself was a pretty standard ring, but my wedding band has ‘I love you 3000’ engraved on it as a nod to Iron Man.

"We had paper flowers made from comics that were tinted in all the bouquets," Jessica explained. Each bridesmaid was a different colour, and they all represented different characters - including matron of honour Leasy James, 34, as Rogue, maid of honour Kimberley Nation, 39, as Gamora, Scarlet Witch, Phoenix, Captain Marvel and Jessica Jones.

Brandon and Jessica’s Mavel themed wedding.

"The guys all had boutonnieres with different coloured flowers and their character’s figurine attached to their lapels. They wore sneakers based on each character too. Our best man was Thor, but we also had Captain America, Deadpool, Wolverine, Hawk Eye, and Punisher. My dress wasn’t themed, I thought about it but it wasn’t in the budget.

"I did have the dressmakers put a slit into my dress at the leg so you can see my Marvel tattoo though." The ceremony featured music from various Marvel films, with the couple’s parents - Mike and Carol Engel and Randall and Karen Spencer - walking into The Guardians of the Galaxy introduction.

Both groomsmen and bridesmaids walked into the Avengers theme, and Jessica arrived to the theme of Iron Man 3 - her favourite film. At the ceremony my nephew, Jared Nation, 18, was dressed as the Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D and presented the rings in a special briefcase," Jessica added.

"Our first dance was to A Long Long Time, which is what Captain America and his girlfriend Peggy dance to in Avengers: Endgame. It was so amazing. I had pieces and parts in my head, but we had really good vendors that partnered with us and were excited to do something different.

"They helped to bring our vision to life. Just seeing everyone enjoying themselves was so nice, and people said it was the best wedding they’d ever been to. It was really great, and as I said I’m not a party person, but I would do it all over again."