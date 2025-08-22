The younger of two brothers who have become a cause celebre after killing their parents has been denied parole from prison.

Erik Menendez, the younger of the notorious brothers who were jailed for murdering their parents in Los Angeles, was given the ruling in California.

The Menendez brothers are the subject of popular and celebrity campaigns for their release, after two Netflix programmes, a documentary and a dramatisation (Monsters) - which both outlined that they may have felt driven to the murders after systematic and sustained abuse from their father Jose, a music executive, abetted - or at least accepted - by their mother Kitty. However, this has never been proven and they have never fully shaken off accusations that the heinous act was financially motivated.

Erik made his first appeal for release from jail on Thursday, months after a judge reduced both his and his brother Lyle's sentences from “life without parole” to “50 years to life”, making them eligible for parole.

The brothers, aged 57 and 54, received life sentences without the chance of parole after their 1996 conviction for the 1989 murders at their Beverly Hills home.

Two California commissioners determined Erik Menendez should not be freed, largely because of his behaviour in prison.

While relatives of Menendez advocated for his release, commissioner Robert Barton said: "Two things can be true. They can love and forgive you, and you can still be found unsuitable for parole."

Sky News said that Mr Barton’s primary reason for denying Erik release was his conduct behind bars. Menendez is alleged to have worked with a prison gang, bought drugs, used mobile phones and helped with a tax scam while in jail.

During the hearing, Menendez said he had no hope of being released until Los Angeles prosecutors asked a judge to resentence him and his brother last November, and had focused on protecting himself.

"In November of 2024, now the consequences mattered," he added. "Now the consequences meant I was destroying my life."

He also noted that the day of the hearing was almost exactly 36 years after he killed his parents, describing it as the "anniversary" of a "trauma journey".

During the hearing, Los Angeles prosecutor Habib Balian asked whether Menendez was "truly reformed", or saying what commissioners wanted to hear.

"When one continues to diminish their responsibility for a crime and continues to make the same false excuses that they've made for 30-plus years, one is still that same dangerous person that they were when they shotgunned their parents," he said.

Thursday's verdict means he will next be eligible for parole in three years. Lyle Menendez will appear by video conference for his parole hearing on today.