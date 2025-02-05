Senator Mitch McConnell suffered two falls at the Capitol on Wednesday, raising fresh concerns about the health of the 82-year-old politician.

According to NBC News, the Kentucky Republican fell first while walking down a small set of stairs near the Senate Chamber after casting a confirmation vote. Reuters later reported that he fell a second time and had to be helped up by fellow senators before walking away.

Despite the incidents, McConnell reportedly assured witnesses he was “fine,” according to CNN. However, he was later seen being transported in a wheelchair.

A spokesperson for McConnell confirmed that he is “fine” and said this was a result of the lingering effects of polio in his left leg. “The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work,” the spokesperson told The Lantern.

US Senator Mitch McConnell | Getty Images

McConnell, a childhood polio survivor, has experienced several public health incidents in recent years. In 2023, he took multiple public falls in Washington and froze while speaking to reporters on two occasions, sparking widespread speculation about his well-being.

Despite stepping down as Senate Republican leader in November, McConnell remains an active senator. He became the longest-serving Senate leader in US history, leading the GOP caucus for nearly two decades.

While McConnell has not announced whether he will seek re-election in 2026, his current term is set to end in January 2027.