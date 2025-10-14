The sister-in-law of a former US presidential candidate has been found dead, say reports from the US.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was the sister-in-law of former Utah Senator Mitt Romney. She was found dead on the street next to a parking garage in Valencia, California, just north of Los Angeles.

Paramedics were called at about 8.30pm, according to US website TMZ, to a block near the town centre shopping mall.

No foul play is suspected and the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau believes she may have fallen or jumped.

LA County Coroner's Office is investigating the case.

Mitt Romney, 78, stood down in January after serving as Utah’s Senator since from 2019. He was previously the governor of Massachusetts, and stood against Barack Obama as the Republican candidate for threw presidency in 2012. His family’s roots can be traced back to Preston in Lancashire.