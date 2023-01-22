Shooting happened in Monterey Park after Lunar New Year events had taken place

Nine people have died in a shooting after a Lunar New Year event near Los Angeles.

Dozens of police officers are responding to the incident in Monterey Park. According to reports it happened on Saturday (21 January) at about 10pm local time (6am on Sunday (22 January) in the UK).

LA police said the shooting occurred at a business premises in Monterey Park Los Angeles Times had reported “multiple casualties” after the shooting and The New York Times has said that there are “multiple dead” but this has not been officially confirmed.

Police stand guard at the scene along Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that is about 10 miles from LA city centre. Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual Lunar New Year festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns a seafood restaurant in the area, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door. He said he was told there was a gunman with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him. Mr Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

