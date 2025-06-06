A significant maritime emergency is unfolding as a British-run cargo ship carrying over 3,000 vehicles is ablaze off Alaska.

The US Coast Guard (USCG) said Friday (6 June) they are continuing respond to a fire aboard the Morning Midas vessel, which is about 340 miles southwest of the city of Adak.

The 600ft vessel, carrying vehicles including dozens of electric and hybrid models, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift rescue operation.

The British-flagged cargo vessel Morning Midas is ablaze about 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska, and is carrying about 3,000 cars | USCG District 17 / SWNS

All 22 crew members evacuated safely into a life raft and were rescued by the nearby merchant vessel Cosco Hellas. No injuries have been reported among the crew, who remain aboard the Cosco Hellas as it continues its voyage.

In an update Friday, the USCG said their HC-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducted an overflight and confirmed the vessel was still burning, though there were no signs of the ship taking on water or listing. The full extent of the damage remains unknown.

A Coast Guard C-130J Super Hercules aircrew from Air Station Kodiak conducts an overflight of a fire aboard the cargo vessel Morning Midas approximately 300 miles south of Adak, Alaska, June 3, 2025 | USCG District 17 / SWNS

London-based Zodiac Maritime, one of the world's largest shipping companies, manages the Morning Midas. They are co-ordinating with salvage specialists who are expected to arrive at the site early next week.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has issued a Broadcast Notice to Mariners to alert vessels in the area and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The Morning Midas was en route from Yantai, China, to a major Mexican port when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation.