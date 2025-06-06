Morning Midas: British-flagged cargo ship carrying 3,000 vehicles catches fire at sea just south of Alaska
The US Coast Guard (USCG) said Friday (6 June) they are continuing respond to a fire aboard the Morning Midas vessel, which is about 340 miles southwest of the city of Adak.
The 600ft vessel, carrying vehicles including dozens of electric and hybrid models, caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift rescue operation.
All 22 crew members evacuated safely into a life raft and were rescued by the nearby merchant vessel Cosco Hellas. No injuries have been reported among the crew, who remain aboard the Cosco Hellas as it continues its voyage.
In an update Friday, the USCG said their HC-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducted an overflight and confirmed the vessel was still burning, though there were no signs of the ship taking on water or listing. The full extent of the damage remains unknown.
London-based Zodiac Maritime, one of the world's largest shipping companies, manages the Morning Midas. They are co-ordinating with salvage specialists who are expected to arrive at the site early next week.
Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has issued a Broadcast Notice to Mariners to alert vessels in the area and continues to monitor the situation closely.
The Morning Midas was en route from Yantai, China, to a major Mexican port when the incident occurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.