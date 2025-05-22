Small plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood, sets multiple homes on fire | Getty Images

Multiple people have died after a private plane crashed into a residential neighbourhood in San Diego.

San Diego Fire says all of the people killed were onboard the plane, which crashed into the Tierrasanta area. Jet fuel from the downed plane spread throughout the streets, causing multiple houses and cars to catch fire.

The crash occurred around 3.45am in the Murphy Canyon area, near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, during dense fog conditions. Authorities say evacuations are underway across several blocks as emergency crews work to secure the area.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” said Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

Eddy described the impact as “a direct hit to multiple homes” and noted the presence of “a gigantic debris field.” He added that the thick fog had severely limited visibility at the time of the incident: “You could barely see in front of you.”

The aircraft, a Cessna 550, is capable of carrying six to eight passengers, but officials have not confirmed how many people were on board.