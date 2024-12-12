Connor Gaydos, the newly appointed CEO of the revived Enron Corporation, was struck with a pie during a public appearance in New York City, just days after his appointment was announced.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media platform X. The five-second video shows him stepping out of his black vehicle before being struck in the face with a pie by what appears to be an elderly man, after which his bodyguards quickly whisk him away.

In a video announcing his leadership, Gaydos acknowledged Enron’s troubled past: “It’s true, we’ve had poor leadership in the past, but thankfully, the past is prologue, and now we’re turning the page. What we’re doing behind the scenes and what we’re about to release is truly groundbreaking. It’s truly revolutionary.”

Enron’s relaunch has promised a “bold vision of the future” and revolutionary energy sector technology, though specific details have yet to be disclosed. More information is expected at the Enron Power Summit on January 6, 2025.

The appointment of Gaydos as CEO has also raised concerns. Gaydos, co-owner of the College Company, purchased the Enron name for $275 in 2020. Critics question the legitimacy of the relaunch, with some speculating it may be a satirical commentary on corporate America.

Former employees and critics of the original Enron have also expressed concerns. Many feel the use of the name trivialises the financial collapse that caused widespread economic hardship when the company went bankrupt in 2001.