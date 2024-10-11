Bestselling author Brendan DuBois indicted over child sexual abuse material
A Rockingham County grand jury returned the indictments against Brendan DuBois, who has been detained since he turned himself in to police in the town of Exeter in July, according to court documents.
The 65-year-old is due to be arraigned on October 23.
DuBois’ website says he is a New York Times bestselling author who has written 29 novels. He co-wrote several of those with James Patterson, including Cross Down, Count Down, The Summer House and Blowback.
Severn River Publishing previously announced that it was removing his books from its website.
“While we respect the legal process, we have decided to immediately suspend all promotion and sales of Mr DuBois’ books,” the company said after his arrest.
