Dr James Dobson: Evangelical Christian figure who advised Donald Trump dies age 89

One of the most prominent voices in America’s evangelical movement has died.

Dr James Dobson, the child psychologist who founded Focus on the Family in the 1970s and became a central figure in the Christian conservative movement, has died at the age of 89.

Dobson built Focus on the Family into a powerhouse organisation, advising five US presidents and hosting a radio show broadcast on more than 1,500 stations at its peak, with half a million listeners.

The New York Times once described him as “the nation’s most influential evangelical leader.”

In a statement, Gary Bauer of the Dr James Dobson Family Institute called him “a pioneer - a man of deep conviction whose voice shaped the way generations view faith, family and culture.”

Dobson frequently advocated for what he described as “traditional family” values rooted in the Bible, while opposing abortion and LGBTQ rights. Although he was never ordained as a minister, his influence extended far beyond the church, particularly in Republican politics.

He served on Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board in 2016 after initially backing Ted Cruz.

At the time, Dobson argued the next president would shape the Supreme Court for generations - a prediction made reality when Trump’s three appointments helped overturn Roe v Wade in 2022.

Dobson stepped down from Focus on the Family in 2010 and went on to establish the Dr James Dobson Family Institute, with a stronger political focus, continuing his broadcasts until late in life.