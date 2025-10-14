Erika Kirk is set to be presented with Charlie Kirk’s posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Two days ago, Erika Kirk took to Instagram and said: “Charlie wrote me a love note every Saturday while he honored the Sabbath. He never missed one.

“I share this with you not to prove a point, not to make anyone feel like they need to do the same for their spouse, but to encourage you. To show that when your husband loves you as Christ loved the church you have a deeper respect for him, a deeper love.

“It’s hard to explain, but those of you who have an Ephesians 5 marriage you understand my sentiment.

So I share this in hopes that today, husbands are encouraged to be even better husbands and wives are encouraged to be even better wives. I’d give anything to have a Saturday breakfast with my husband asking how we can better serve one another for the week ahead…so if you’re reading this, and you have that blessing, please take advantage of it for me.”

Charlie Kirk birthday: What has Erika Kirk said on Instagram, what time is the Medal of Freedom ceremony? Erika Kirk joins U.S. President Donald Trump onstage during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In response to her Instagram message, one fan wrote: “Erika, thank you for sharing this beautiful love note from Charlie. I have you and your children and families in my prayers always. I think of Charlie every day ….he Truly made a difference in this world. The world misses him, and it misses the light he brought.

“He touched so many lives in such a powerful way. I’m so, so sorry for your loss and for the world’s loss. He is missed ❤️🙏 RIP Charlie….job well done!!!!”

Following Charlie Kirk’s assasination, Erika Kirk shared a photo of herself with Charlie and their children on Instagram and wrote: “The world is evil.

“But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.

“The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry.

“I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord.

“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea.

“You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I’ll make sure of it.

“Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as He blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, “well done My good and faithful servant.”

In honour of what would have been her husband Charlie Kirk’s 32nd birthday, Erika Kirk has shared a black and white photograph on her husband on Instagram. At the top of the photo, the caption reads: A LIFE LIVED BOLDLY. A LEGACY REMEMBERED FOREVER. HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHARLIE.”

In response to the tribute, one fan wrote: “Happy Heavenly Birthday, Charlie forever loved. Prayers of peace and comfort to the family in Jesus name 🙏,” whilst whilst another said: “Praise God for Charlie, never forget! You are missed.”

The Medal of Freedom ceremony is set to take place at the White House 4:00 pm ET (U.S. Eastern Time) which is 9pm BST (UK Time). President Donald Trump is set to posthumously award Charlie Kirk the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom., which Erika Kirk is expected to accept.