Two wildfires in the Everglades have burned more than 1,800 acres, authorities have warned.

The wildfires, which broke out in the Florida wetlands yesterday (August 19) have sent thick smoke eastward, creating hazy skies and reduced visibility across metro and coastal Broward County.

The Mile Marker 39 Fire has grown to 1,600 acres, while the Sawgrass Fire is at 250 acres.

Both wildfires are completely uncontained, according to the Florida Forest Service. Northwesterly winds are pushing smoke toward populated areas, the National Weather Service in Miami added.

Drivers are being urged to use caution, with visibility dropping suddenly in some areas. Officials also advised residents sensitive to smoke or air pollution to limit time outdoors.

The National Weather Service has recommended reducing activity levels if symptoms occur.

Air quality is being closely tracked, with real-time updates available on the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow website.