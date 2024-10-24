Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grizzly 399, who was known as one of the most famous bears in the world, has died after being fatally struck by a vehicle.

The grizzly bear was hit on the Highway 26/89, located in Snake River Canyon, Wyoming. Experts believe that the 28-year-old bear had her young cub with her at the time, however while the cub has not been located, it is believed that it was also involved in the accident.

Chip Jenkins, superintendent of Grand Teton National Park where 399 resided, said: "Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed."

Grizzly 399, who was named after the identity tag researchers had attached to her, is one of the world’s most famous bears and one of the most photographed animals in the world. She was also one of the oldest reproducing female bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem, with millions across the world waiting to see the animal come out of hibernation in Spring to see how many cubs she would have birthed during winter.

The bear’s fandom spawned social media accounts for Grizzly 399, where fans across the world followed updates about the animal. A Facebook account, Instagram account and a Twitter handle was setup for the bear, allowing fans to track updates.

Tour guide Jack Bayles, who runs the Team 399 Facebook page alongside his wife Gina, told AP: “You might say she was the accidental ambassador of the species. My single biggest concern is that people are now gonna lose interest in bears.”