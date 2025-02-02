Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Groundhog Day is celebrated every year on February 2 and it is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years.

For those of you who are curious about what exactly Groundhog Day is, and no it isn’t the 1990s movie Groundhog day starring Bill Murray, it is a day rooted in history. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s website, “Groundhog Day is a quirky holiday celebrated in the United States and Canada and a fun way to break up the winter season and look forward to spring. It’s based on the belief that some animals can sense seasonal changes, and their hibernation patterns will indicate the coming weather.

“In this case, if the marmot emerges from his burrow and sees its shadow, he hurries back to his hole, and there will be six more weeks of winter. If it doesn’t see its shadow, spring will come early.”

Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early Spring during the 138th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Friday February 2, 2024 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvani. Photo: Jeff Swensen/GettyImages | Getty Images

Who is Punxsutawney Phil?

Punxsutawney Phil is the central figure in the annual Groundhog Day celebration and is a groundhog residing in Young Township near Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, United States.

The BBC reported that “According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, established in 1886, Phil has been providing his predictions for over a century now.

“The lifespan of a groundhog in the wild is around six years but a special "elixir of life" is regularly administered to Phil to keep him "immortal".

Can you watch Groundhog Day live?

Yes. You can watch it here via Fox 5 New York on YouTube