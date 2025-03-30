Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Although Devin Davis is grappling with the sudden loss of his parents, he is determined to look after his four younger brothers.

Devin Davis is only 23-years-old, but he now has to contend not only with the unexpected deaths of his parents, but the thought of looking after his four younger brothers, Jasin, 20, Jakeb, 11, Tobias, 8, and Preston, 5. Devin’s parents died unexpectedly in February, one week apart.

Devin’s father James Andrew Davis, who was a concrete polisher, passed away during a work trip in Florida when he was only 42. Devin told Good Morning America that "My dad was one of the hardest working men I've ever met in my life outside of his father,” and also said that "He would do anything for us boys or anybody outside of the community."

Devin Davis, was with his father in Florida when he passed away. James Andrew Davis was found in his hotel room, not breathing, and although he was given CPR, he passed away on February 14, 2025. At the time of writing, no cause of death has been given but Devin suspects that his father might have had a heart attack as the family has a history of heart conditions.

Only a week later, Devin’s mother passed away after being hit by a car. Devin was told by his brothers that their mum Jennifer Davis, 41, had reportedly gone outside to chase after their family dog, Rose, who had escaped from home when the tragic accident took place.

Devin Davis told Good Morning America that "My mom is a big animal lover, and we just lost our father. She was just trying to make sure these boys didn't lose anything else that they love.” He also said: "So, she just got into action and was trying to save the family's dog. She made it across the road, and when she came back is when she got hit by the oncoming car.”

Although she was taken to hospital, Jennifer Davis succumbed to her injuries on February 22. Devin Davis is now vowing to raise his younger brothers and said: "If it wasn't for these boys, I don't know if I would be able to do what I'm doing now,” and added that “My parents raised me to be like this, but these boys [are] what's keeping me pushing every day."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Devin’s aunt Amber Craig after an original one had been set up by Jennifer Davis after the death of her husband. She wrote that “Life can change in an instant, and our family is facing an unimaginable tragedy. My five young nephews lost their father, and in the midst of grieving, their mother created this GoFundMe to help support them through the difficult road ahead. But now, just days later, we have lost her too.”

Amber added: “We are rallying together to continue what she started to make sure her boys are cared for, supported, and given the best possible future despite this devastating loss.”