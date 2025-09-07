The killing of Iryna Zarutska shocked the US city of Charlotte - and has now shocked the world as footage of the attack has been released.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Iryna was murdered while travelling on the Charlotte light rail system, just before 10pm on August 22. She was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in a train carriage and died at the scene. NationalWorld choosing not to reproduce the footage of Iryna’s death here.

Who was Iryna Zarutska?

Iryna - known as Ira to her family- was born in Kyiv in the Ukraine and with her family fled after the Russian invasion of February 2022. She had studied for an art degree in Kyiv and hoped to become a veterinary assistant. A GoFundMe page created by her family after her murder said that she was “hoping for a new beginning” in Charlotte, which is in North Carolina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iryna Zarutska, 23, who was killed on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 22, 2025 | GoFundMe

Who killed Iryna Zarutska?

The suspect, who has been charged with first-degree murder is called Decarlos Brown Jr.

He is 34 and has a long criminal record, which dates back to 2011, and has previously been convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misuse of the 911 system.

He is homeless and has previously spent time in prison. For his most recent offences, misusing 911, he appeared in court in July and there were questions about whether he was fit to stand trial. A report had been ordered on his mental state.

Iryna Zarutska | GoFundMe

What happened when Iryna Zarutska was killed?

Footage of the killing has been released by the Charlotte transport authorities. It shows Iryna sitting down in a seat in front of Brown. Nothing happens for several minutes, but suddenly Brown pulls out a knife from his hoodie and stabs Iryna in the neck three times. She collapses and passengers come to her aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown was arrested soon afterwards. No motive has been given yet for his crime.

What have the Charlotte authorities said about Iryna Zarutska’s death?

In a statement posted on Saturday morning, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said: “The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.

“This was a senseless and tragic loss. My prayers remain with her loved ones as they continue to grieve through an unimaginable time.

“Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken — and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.”