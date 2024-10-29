Bob’s Burgers actor Jay Johnston has been jailed for one year and one day in federal prison for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riots.

The actor, who was best known for his voice acting role of Jimmy Pesto in the animated comedy series, pleaded guilty to a felony count of interfering with law enforcement officer who were in attendance as Trump supporters attempted to storm the US Capital in 2021.

He had appeared in 43 episodes of Bob’s Burgers before he was fired from the show after he was identified in footage from the riots. His other acting credits include Arrested Development, Better Call Saul, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family.

His lawyers argued in court that they prosecutors had “persistently overstated” Johnston’s involvement in the riots. Judge Carl Nichols said that Johnston’s prominence as an actor made his decision to join the attack “all the more inexplicable and troubling”, adding: “...his conduct on January 6 was quite problematic. Reprehensible, really.”

The court previously heard that Johnston “participated with other rioters in a group assault” on officers who were stationed at the entrance to the Capitol building, in an attempt to prevent violence insurgents from getting inside. Johnston is said to have “helped carry a stolen police riot shield out” of the western entrance, where an officer was also left injured.

Images of the actor dressed as the infamous ‘QAnon Shaman’ at a Halloween party two years after the riots was also shown in court. Prosecutors argued: “He thinks his participation in one of the most serious crimes against our democracy is a joke,”

Johnston pleaded guilty to a count of interfering with police officers during a civil disorder in July, which has a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment. Judge Nichols sentenced him to one year and one day but delayed his imprisonment for a later date to be determined as the judge recognised that Johnston would have to make plans to arrange care for his autistic 13-year-old daughter while he is behind bars.