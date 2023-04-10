Five people have been killed in a shooting at a bank building in Louisville, Kentucky, police said. Six others were taken to hospital following the shooting.
Louisville Metro Police Department deputy chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that officers who arrived at the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time”.
“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Mr Humphrey said. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”
Witnesses who left the building told Louisville station WHAS-TV that they heard gunfire inside the building.
Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. Reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.
In a tweet, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Mr Beshear said.
The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.
The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.
With a population of over 600,000, Louisville is the biggest city in Kentucky and is home to the famous Kentucky Derby horse race.
The shooting is the eighth mass shooting in America in 2023 so far. Last month a fatal shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee left six dead, and 11 people were killed in a shooting at a Chinese New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California in January.