For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
4 minutes ago Missouri tornado leaves trail of destruction and at least four dead
43 minutes ago Government leases barge to house 500 asylum seekers off Dorset coast
3 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested over SNP finances
4 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
9 hours ago Environment Agency workers to strike for four days over pay dispute
Breaking

Missouri tornado: storm leaves trail of destruction and at least four people dead in Midwestern state

This storm comes just days after another deadly tornado swept through the Midwest, killing at least 26 people and causing catastrophic property damage

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
3 minutes ago
The Missouri tornado comes just days after a devastating tornado in nearby Arkansas (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)The Missouri tornado comes just days after a devastating tornado in nearby Arkansas (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)
The Missouri tornado comes just days after a devastating tornado in nearby Arkansas (Photo by Benjamin Krain/Getty Images)

A tornado has ripped through south-eastern Missouri and caused widespread destruction in the United States, and authorities report at least four people have been killed.

The tornado moved through a rural area in Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St Louis, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (5 April). Sergeant Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told the Associated Press it has caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths”, but he did not say how many or precisely where.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heart-breaking to see it,” he added. Parrott said a search and rescue operation is under way that involves multiple agencies, with crews having to use chainsaws to cut back trees and brush to reach homes.

Most Popular

The storm comes just days after another deadly tornado swept through the Midwest, killing at least 26 people and causing catastrophic property damage across Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

United StatesTornadoes