A tornado has ripped through south-eastern Missouri and caused widespread destruction in the United States, and authorities report at least four people have been killed.

The tornado moved through a rural area in Bollinger County, about 50 miles south of St Louis, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (5 April). Sergeant Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told the Associated Press it has caused “multiple injuries and multiple deaths”, but he did not say how many or precisely where.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heart-breaking to see it,” he added. Parrott said a search and rescue operation is under way that involves multiple agencies, with crews having to use chainsaws to cut back trees and brush to reach homes.

The storm comes just days after another deadly tornado swept through the Midwest, killing at least 26 people and causing catastrophic property damage across Arkansas, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana.