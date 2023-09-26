Nashawn Breedlove dead: 8 MILE star and battle rapper dies ‘in his sleep’ aged 46
8 MILE actor and rapper Nashawn Breedlove dies aged 46, TMZ reported.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nashawn Breedlove, 8 MILE star and battle rapper, has died at the age of 46. The actor, best known for his role as Lotto, opposite Eminem in the 2002 film, died in his sleep at home in New Jersey, TMZ reported. However, the cause of death has yet to be revealed.
The 46-year-old starred in the film 8 MILE with renowned rapper Eminem, which was partially inspired by the songwriter's own life. Nashawn appeared in a scene in which his character Lotto competed in a rap battle against Eminem's B-Rabbit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the film. Nashawn sings, "I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave it to Beaver,'" and the crowd goes wild, albeit he eventually loses the showdown.
Although the film 8 Mile served as his major debut into the entertainment industry, the rapper was already going by the stage moniker OX before he was chosen for the role. In 2001, he appeared on the soundtrack for the Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg-starring film The Wash.
Mickey Factz, a fellow rapper, was the first to break the news of Nashawn's death by posting a moving tribute to his friend on Instagram. He wrote: "RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."