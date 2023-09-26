Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nashawn Breedlove, 8 MILE star and battle rapper, has died at the age of 46. The actor, best known for his role as Lotto, opposite Eminem in the 2002 film, died in his sleep at home in New Jersey, TMZ reported. However, the cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The 46-year-old starred in the film 8 MILE with renowned rapper Eminem, which was partially inspired by the songwriter's own life. Nashawn appeared in a scene in which his character Lotto competed in a rap battle against Eminem's B-Rabbit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the film. Nashawn sings, "I feel bad I gotta murder that dude from 'Leave it to Beaver,'" and the crowd goes wild, albeit he eventually loses the showdown.

Although the film 8 Mile served as his major debut into the entertainment industry, the rapper was already going by the stage moniker OX before he was chosen for the role. In 2001, he appeared on the soundtrack for the Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg-starring film The Wash.