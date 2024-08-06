Tim Walz has been married to his wife Gwen since 1994 and the couple met when Gwen began her teaching career in western Nebraska.

Ahead of the November election, Kamala Harris has decided on Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota for her running mate. Like his wife Gwen, Tim Walz is a former educator and is currently his second term as Minnesota governor, he also chairs the Democratic Governors Association,

According to the website for the Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Penny Flanagan, “Born in a small town in rural Nebraska, Tim’s parents instilled in him the values of public service, generosity toward your neighbours, and working for the common good that guide his commitment to Minnesota today. After high school graduation, Tim enlisted in the Army National Guard. He attended Chadron State College and graduated with a social science degree in 1989. Tim spent a year teaching abroad before returning home to serve full time in the Army National Guard and eventually accepting a high school teaching and coaching position”

Tim Walz met his then wife, Gwen Whipple when they taught at the same school. The couple set up a summer trip to China for their students and went there almost every year.

Tim and Gwen suffered with infertility issues, but after several years of treatments, their daughter Hope was born in January of 2001. After enduring infertility, Tim Walz reportedly said: “There’s a reason we named her Hope.” The couple later had a son Gus, who was born in 2006.

After completing her studies at Mankato West High School, Tim and Gwen’s daughter gained a Bachelor's degree in Criminology with a Minor in Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies from Montana State University-Bozeman.