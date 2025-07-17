Diane Abbott has been suspended from the Labour Party for a second time.

This comes after the veteran MP reiterated controversial comments about racism she had previously apologised for.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington is now the fifth Labour MP to be suspended by Sir Keir Starmer this week, following the removal of the whip from Rachael Maskell, Brian Leishman, Chris Hinchliff and Neil Duncan-Jordan. All the four MPs voted against the Government over the welfare reform legislation

A Labour spokesperson said: “Diane Abbott has been suspended pending an investigation.”

Abbott’s suspension comes after she doubled down on remarks she originally made in 2023 in a letter to The Observer, where she compared the racism experienced by Black people and other communities of colour with prejudice faced by other groups, including Jewish people and Travellers. At the time, she apologised and said the letter had been an "initial draft sent in error."

In the letter, she said: “Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don’t know. I just think that it’s silly to try and claim that racism which is abut skin colour is the same as other types of racism. I don’t know why people would say that.”

But in a new interview with BBC Radio 4’s Reflections programme, she said she did not look back on the incident with regret.

Abbott was readmitted to the party before the 2024 general election.