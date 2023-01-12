President Biden’s lawyers found the first set of files at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, but the location where the second batch was found is unknown.

A second batch of classified documents have been found by President Joe Biden’s legal team.

It comes after a first set of files was found at the US President’s former office in Washington - the Penn Biden Center. The papers were discovered in a locked closet back in November, but the news only came out on Monday (9 January). It is not yet clear when or where the additional tranche of files was found.

The US Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland are reviewing the first set of files. The FBI has also reportedly been involved in the inquiry.

Speaking on the first batch of documents, Biden’s lawyers said they relate to the period when Biden was Vice-President under Barack Obama. It is unclear however why they turned up in a private office he started using after that period.

BBC reported that the papers include US intelligence memos and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, a separate source told CBS News that the batch did not contain nuclear secrets. The White House is yet to comment on the discovery of the second set.

A “small number” of classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s former office in Washington. Credit: Getty Images

Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, has said that the first files were discovered just before the midterm elections when attorneys were clearing out the office space. He added: “Since that discovery, the president’s personal attorneys have co-operated with the [National] Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

His statement did not explain why there was a two-month delay in revealing the discovery at the Penn Biden Center, which is about a mile from the White House and was in use between 2017 and 2020.

In September, President Biden criticised Trump after classified documents were recovered from his home at Mar-a-Lago. He said to CBS: “How anyone could be that irresponsible?"

Unsurprisingly, Trump has since reacted to the news about Biden, speaking out on his social media site, Truth Social: “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?"

Donald Trump, is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice. Credit: Getty Images

Congressman James Comer, the new Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, also spoke out about the situation. He told reporters: “This is further concern that there’s a two-tier justice system within the DoJ, with how they treat Republicans versus Democrats - certainly how they treat the former president versus the current president.”

What happens next?

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s has ordered John Lausch, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to investigate the handling of the first set of documents. It is presumed he will also handle the second set.

Lausch was appointed by Donald Trump, but unlike other appointees, was not asked to resign when Biden took office in 2021.