The files were found by President Biden’s lawyers at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

A “small number” of classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s former office in Washington, the White House said on Monday (9 January).

The US Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland are reviewing the files as they decide how to proceed. The FBI has also been involved in the inquiry.

Biden’s legal team discovered the documents in November in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank in Washington. His lawyers say they relate to the period when Biden was Vice-President, but it is unclear what exactly they concern - or the level of classification involved.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, told CBS that the files were discovered just before the midterm elections when attorneys were clearing out the office space. Another source told the same news site that the batch did not contain nuclear secrets, and was in a folder in a box with other unclassified papers.

Speaking on the discovery of the files at President Biden’s former office, which is about a mile from the White House and was in use between 2017 and 2020, Mr Sauber said: “Since that discovery, the president’s personal attorneys have co-operated with the [National] Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”

His statement did not explain why there was a two-month delay in revealing the discovery, which happened just before the midterm elections.

In September, President Biden criticised Trump after classified documents were recovered from his home at Mar-a-Lago. He said to CBS: “How anyone could be that irresponsible?"

Unsurprisingly, Trump has since reacted to the news about Biden, speaking out on his social media site, Truth Social: “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?"

Donald Trump, is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice. Credit: Getty Images

Congressman James Comer, the new Republican Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, also spoke out about the situation. He told reporters: “This is further concern that there’s a two-tier justice system within the DoJ, with how they treat Republicans versus Democrats - certainly how they treat the former president versus the current president.”

What happens next?

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s has ordered John Lausch, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to investigate the handling of the documents. Lausch was appointed by Donald Trump, but unlike other appointees, he was not asked to resign when Biden took office in 2021.