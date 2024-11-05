As Americans make their decision for the next leader of the country, there are a handful of issues that are swaying the voting public one way or the other.

Economy

Harris has said that she will tackle the economy for millions of Americans by introducing a federal ban on food gouging, reintroducing Child Tax Credits and Earned Income Tax Credits for millions of Americans, as well as a focus on small businesses via the Opportunity Economy Agenda.

Trump has position his campaign around strengthening the economy, after 44% percent of Americans said they were worse off financially since Joe Biden entered the White House in 2020, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

He has made pledged on cutting taxes, increasing tariffs on imported items, cutting corporation tax and focus on cutting outsource from outside the US.

Abortion rights

Kamala Harris has advocated for abortion rights and women’s healthcare after the monumental political turning point of Roe v Wade being overturned. The Supreme Court ruling saw stricter abortion laws introduced in some states across the country.

Donald Trump has previously bragged about his role in shaping the Supreme Court which took the decision to overturn Roe v Wade. He has also said that his preference to have the issue decided on a state-by-state basis as opposed to an outright national ban, but failed to say whether he would veto a national ban if voted on by Congress.

Immigration

Harris has pledged to provide an “earned pathway to citizenship” for immigrants to the US, with a proposed increase of employment-based and family visas. She has also pledged to add 1,500 new border agents and improve drug detection technology at the border.

Trump on the other hand has said that he will conduct the “largest deportation operation in American history” and deport millions of undocumented migrants. He has also supported increased security at the US-Mexico border, screening immigrants on their ideology before being allowed into the US and ending birth right citizenships of children of undocumented parents.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Harris has backed Israel’s “right to defend itself”, while also advocating for an end to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. She has also said she wants to “allow Palestinians to realise their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination”.