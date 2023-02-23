The former R’n’B star is already serving a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges

R Kelly will serve an extra year in prison after being found guilty on child pornography and enticement charges. (Credit: Getty Images)

Shamed musician R Kelly will serve an extra year in jail after he was found guilty of child pornography and enticement charges in Chicago

The singer was handed a 20-year prison sentence for the crimes, but 19 of these year will be served simultaneously with a 30-year sentence he is currently undergoing. The 30-year sentence was handed down to Kelly after he was found guilty of seveal racketeering and sex trafficking charges in New York.

Prosecutors in the case argued that Kelly should have been made to serve the 20-year sentence after he completed his New York sentence. This would have amounted to a de facto life sentence for the former musician, and would have meant that he would most liekly not survive his remaining time in prison.

However, the simultaneous sentence means that Kelly, 56, will be eligible for release in his 80s, with the possibility of him lieaving prison alive. Prosecutors said that the so-called ‘life sentence’ would have been justified by his crimes against children and his lack of remorse for the crimes.

Kelly was convicted of six of 13 counts during the Chicago trial last year. This includes three counts of producing child porn and three of enticement of minors for sex.