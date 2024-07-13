A Gofundme was set up for the family after the baby girl's death (Photo: Gofundme)

Police are investigating the death of a four-month-old girl in Arizona, after she died after being taken on a boat trip as temperatures soared to 48C.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office told the LA Times that the baby fell unconscious shortly after 5pm on 5 July while on a boat on Lake Havasu - between Arizona and California. She received medical treatment for heat-related illness, but was sadly later pronounced dead.

An excessive heat warning was in force for the area at the time, and temperatures around Lake Havasu that day reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 49 degrees Celsius), according to the US National Weather Service. The Sheriff’s Office said it has launched an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gofundme campaign set up for the family - which had raised nearly US £50 thousand as of Saturday (13 July), identified the baby as Tanna Rae Wroblewski, and her mother as Alyssa Wroblewski. The father was identified as Matthew Wroblewski by the Riverside Police Department, where he works as a detective.

“We are beyond devastated, heartbroken; there are just no words,” the campaign organiser wrote. On 5 July “the Wroblewski's experienced the unthinkable”, it continued. “Enjoying a family day on the lake turned into the most unimaginable day of their lives. Tanna lost consciousness and they immediately started CPR.”

Lake Havasu City Fire Department arrived at the scene where they took over, before baby Tanna was rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center. She was then airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital, “where they did everything in their power to revive her”, but the post said that “God had other plans, and took Tanna to heaven that night”.

“Our precious baby girl gave us her last smiles and we gave her our last kisses. We will never understand why you had to leave so soon, you were just too perfect,” it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wroblewskis had since been surrounded by “so much support, love, family, and friends”. “You would never expect the unthinkable to happen, and have to plan a funeral for your sweet baby girl at the shy age of four months old. All of your love, thoughts, and prayers are truly appreciated as they are going through the most difficult, unimaginable time in their lives.”