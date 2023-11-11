A Tesla car in Plano, Texas has caught fire outside a home on Friday (November 10). No one was injured in the incident which was reported by WFAA, with Plano firefighters working hard to put out the blaze.

The fire occurred after midnight, in Sacred Path Road, near Preston Road and Tulane Drive. The car's owner told WFAA that they heard a hissing sound coming from the battery, which was installed Thursday (November 9). When they checked the car, they said flames were coming from the battery. Firefighters responded to the fire and were able to extinguish the blaze.

You can watch a clip of the video of the Tesla fire in Plano, Texas below.

Who do Tesla's keep catching on fire?

Fiery scenes of Tesla vehicles catching fire have been making headlines for a few years. In 2021, in Austin, Texas, a similar blaze with a Tesla occurred after a driver crashed into a gas pump. Reported by Vox, Thayer Smith, a firefighter in Austin said of the blaze: “People have probably seen vehicles burning on the side of the road at one point or another."

He continued: “Just imagine that magnified a couple times because of all the fuel load from the battery pack itself. The fact that it won’t go out immediately just makes it a little more spectacular to watch.”