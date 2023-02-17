Five former US police officers will appear in court on Friday, on charges relating to the beating and death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols.

Five former US police officers are scheduled to make their first court appearance Friday, for their alleged role in the death of 29-year-old Memphis man Tyre Nichols.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr are scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday in the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tennessee. Each faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, CNN reports .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nichols was arrested during a traffic stop on 7 January, and the officers claimed he had been driving dangerously. He died in hospital three days later.

However, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis said that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop. She told The Associated Press there was no video of the traffic stop that showed Nichols driving recklessly, but that video showed the officers were “already ramped up”, and “aggressive, loud, using profane language,” from the beginning.

The five officers were fired after the Memphis Police Department held an internal investigation into Nichols arrest. All five were then charged in late January, and footage of Nichols’ beating was released to the public .

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr are scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday in relation to the death of Tyre Nichols (Photo: Getty/Memphis Police Department)

In the footage, five police officers can be seen holding down Tyre Nichols and striking him. The 29-year-old FedEx worker can be heard screaming for his mother as he is savagely beaten in the three minute ordeal.

Nichols’ death sparked outrage and large demonstrations in cities across the United States, on the back of other high-profile deaths of black men at the hands of police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both condemned the actions of the officers. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video” of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged.”

Harris issued a statement that said: “Yet, once again, America mourns the life of a son and father brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.” She said the video images would “open wounds that will never fully heal”.

A sixth Memphis officer was also fired earlier this month, after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in Nichols’ arrest.

Preston Hemphill was the third officer at a traffic stop that preceded the violent arrest, but was not where Nichols was beaten.