A University of Kentucky student-athlete facing charges related to the death of her newborn is no longer enrolled at the school.

Laken Snelling, 21, dropped out from the university and is no longer part of the Stunt team, spokesman Jay Blanton confirmed Friday.

Snelling was arrested after Lexington police discovered a baby in a bin bag inside a closet in Park Avenue on August 27. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Snelling said she had given birth, cleaned up, and placed the baby and cleaning supplies in the bag.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse, concealing the birth of an infant, and tampering with physical evidence. Snelling is currently out on bail.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said determining how the baby died will require “extensive microscopic analysis.”

Snelling, originally from White Pine, Tennessee, was a senior majoring in interdisciplinary disability studies and a member of the university’s Stunt team, a new varsity sport focusing on the athletic side of cheerleading.