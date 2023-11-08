Huntyr McClellan was fishing with a friend when the huge black bear approached

A fisherman watched in disbelief as a hungry bear stole his freshly-caught salmon.

Huntyr McClellan was fishing with a friend in Valdez, Arkansas, USA when a huge black bear approached and snatched his catch.

A video shows the bear, only metres away, navigating the rocky terrain before picking up the snack and leaving.

Huntyr can be heard saying: "Hey bear, get away from my fish. Hey bear, that's my fish! No! He took my fish!"