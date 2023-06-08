Wildfires have been raging out of control in Canada this week, leading to serious air pollution across North America

A map has captured the scale of the devastating wildfires raging across parts of Canada.

The environmental disaster has caused New York to be engulfed by thick orange smoke - while other parts of the northern United States are also experiencing hazy conditions.

A flight warning has been issued for the Big Apple as travellers are facing major disruption.

The UK Foreign Office has also issued a travel warning for holidaymakers heading to Canada due to the out-of-control wildfires. More than 150 forest fires were burning in Quebec on Tuesday (7 June), including more than 110 deemed out of control, according to the forest fire prevention agency.

Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre spokesperson Jennifer Kamau said more than 950 firefighters and other personnel have already arrived from the US, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, and more will be arriving soon. In Washington D.C., White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada.

New York City has registered the worst air quality of any major urban area in the world, topping Dhaka in Bangladesh and New Delhi in India, according to the IQAir World Air Quality index.

“I can taste the air,” Dr Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, which was enveloped in an amber pall.

Map showing locations of the wildfires

This map from the Fire Information for Resource Management System US/ Canada is providing the latest up-to-date information on the wildfires. It is a joint venture by NASA and the USDA Forest Service and uses satellites.

Map of the latest wildfires in Canada and North America

While the fires have affected the full expanse of Canada, it's the eastern fires, which are closer to the US border, which are causing most of the pollution in cities across the States.

On its website FIRMS US/ Canada explains: "FIRMS US/Canada tools and applications provide geospatial data, products and services to support strategic fire management needs of US and Canadian agencies and inform the general public."

Map of wildfires in Canada and USA

Map showing air quality

There are several online maps showing air quality around the world. This map from AirNow provides a real-time view of the levels of dangerous pollution in the air.

Particulate matter is everything in the air that is not a gas. The tiniest particles, known as PM2.5, are particularly hazardous to health because they can pass through the lungs into the bloodstream, potentially damaging other organs.

Map: AirNow (gispub.epa.gov)

The map shows the dangerous levels of PM2.5 across the eastern seaboard of Canada and the US, which includes major cities like New York, Boston and Montreal.

How far is the smoke spreading?

The wildfires are raging in Canada but the smoke caused by the blazes is spreading south of the border to the United States. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people.

