The FBI have searched the Maryland home of John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

According to AP News, Bolton’s home has been scoured as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

An anonymous source told the publication that Bolton has not been detained or charged. Neither Bolton’s representatives nor the White House responded to requests for comment, and his attorney declined to weigh in.

Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, was a frequent critic of the former president after leaving the administration.

He clashed with Trump on foreign policy issues including Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea, and later published The Room Where It Happened, a memoir that drew scrutiny over potential classified disclosures.

The Justice Department eventually dropped its lawsuit against him in 2021.

Trump revoked Bolton’s security clearance earlier this year, part of a broader sweep affecting dozens of former intelligence officials. Bolton also had his Secret Service protection removed.

Beyond his time with Trump, Bolton has a long record in US government. He served as assistant attorney general under Ronald Reagan, held senior roles in the State Department during the George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations, and was US ambassador to the United Nations in 2005-2006.

Known as a foreign policy hawk, he has consistently pushed for aggressive US stances on Iran, North Korea, and other nations.