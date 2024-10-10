Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The incredible video shows a gaze of raccoons swarming a woman's home after she fed them for nearly four decades.

The unidentified woman from Poulsbo, Washington State, USA, was urged to call the cops after she woke up to an invasion of racoons on 3rd October.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office reported that she began feeding the animals outside her home 35 years ago. Then six weeks ago, the raccoons began showing up in her backyard one by one, until earlier this month, she looked outside to find almost 100 of them demanding food.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office officer Kevin McCarty said in a statement obtained by Newsflash: "A woman near Poulsbo who has been feeding raccoons living around her home for almost four decades found herself surrounded by nearly 100 of the animals on 3rd October, and that's when she called for help.

A woman's property was overwhelmed by raccoons after nearly four decades of feeding them in Poulsbo, Washington in the United States Picture: @kitsapcountysheriff/Newsflash | @kitsapcountysheriff/Newsflash

"She said around six weeks ago the number of raccoons ballooned to more than 100 and the new animals were far more aggressive.

"She said she repeatedly had to throw food to them to get them to leave her alone."

McCarty added: "Kitsap County Sheriff deputies came to her rescue after she was forced to run away in her car to escape the furry and very hungry creatures."

Police added: "The woman says the raccoons often surround her day and night demanding food.

"And she says she's been quoted prices as high as USD 500 [GBP 381] per raccoon to trap and relocate them.

"Deputies referred her to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, to help find a solution to her pesky problem."

Story: Newsflash