YNW Melly thought he'd dodged a bullet when he was caught smiling after his double-murder case was ruled a mistrial last weekend - but the US rapper will face the courtroom once again as the prosecution has orchestrated a retrial.

The 24-year-old - whose real name is Jamell Demons - is facing two first-degree murder charges for the October 2018 killings of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, 19, in Miramar, Florida. The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges but faces a possible death sentence if convicted.

But the trial was put in doubt on 22 July after Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy ruled a mistrial as the jury could not reach a majority verdict despite three-days of deliberations.

Judge Murphy said: "Our system doesn't work without getting people from the community to come in here and listen to the facts of the case and make decisions. You gave us the time and you put your best effort to see if you could bring this case to a resolution, unfortunately it wasn't able to happen but I want to thank you again for your time and consideration of the case."

Here is everything you need to know about YNW Melly's retrial: including whether or not an official date and time has been confirmed.

Why is YNW Melly's case going to a retrial?

After 19 long days of hearing arguments, reviewing evidence and plenty of deliberation, the jury at Broward Circuit Court could not reach a verdict which led to Judge Murphy ruling the YNW Melly case a mistrial. As if often the case, it has been agreed that the rapper will be retried.

Note this is not always the case as there could have been serious procedural errors or misconduct that would result in an unfair trial. The judge would then adjourn the case without a decision on the merits before awarding a new trial.

When is YNW Melly's retrial?