President Biden has confirmed he will seek a second term in office - he will be 86 by the time it finishes

It may seem like the race to determine who occupies the White House come the start of the 2024 presidency is a good 18 months away. But if we’ve learned anything in recent years, it’s that American politics never sleeps.

Now, President Joe Biden has formally declared his intention to run for reelection in 2024, while urging voters to give him another chance to "finish the job" he started when he took office.

Biden is hoping that his first-term legislative successes and more than 50 years of experience in Washington, D.C. will outweigh any concerns about his advanced age - he would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

Due to the lack of serious Democratic opponents, he will have an easy time winning his party's nomination, but will still have to fight hard to keep his position as president in a country that is sharply divided.

As it stands, his biggest potential rival is Donald Trump, the former US President who preceded Biden. Trump announced his third attempt at securing the keys to the White House in November 2022.

While it has not yet been decided who the Republican nomination will be, if it does come down once again to Trump, the race will be between the oldest US president, and the second oldest. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Will Joe Biden be the next US president?

US President Joe Biden has formally announced his bid for re-election in 2024 (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Most modern presidents have run for re-election, but that has not always been such a sure thing for Biden. A sizable portion of Democratic voters have stated they would prefer he not run, in part due to his age. Biden has called these concerns "totally legitimate," but he did not address them directly in the video released to launch his campaign.

But few issues have brought Democratic voters together more than the possibility of Trump winning a second term, and Biden's political standing within his party stabilised late last year as a result of Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections.

The president has decided to run again on the same platforms that energised his party last autumn, particularly on protecting access to abortion.

Biden’s first two years in office were devoted to fighting the coronavirus pandemic and passing important Bills like the bipartisan infrastructure package, laws promoting high-tech manufacturing and environmental regulations.

With Republicans now in control of the House, Biden has shifted his focus to implementing those massive laws and making sure voters credit him for the improvements, while sharpening the contrast with the Republican Party ahead of an expected showdown over raising the nation’s borrowing limit that could have debilitating consequences for the country’s economy.

The president is also pleading with voters to give him another chance to fulfil a number of unfulfilled campaign pledges and policy objectives.

Will Donald Trump be the next US president?

Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home to announce that he is seeking another term in office (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Arguably, Donald Trump’s first presidential term taught us never to trust the pollsters, and by extension, the bookmakers.

Who could have predicted that an outspoken, right-wing TV personality with zero political experience would have become leader of the free world? Millions of people around the globe woke up with surprise and disgust and Trump’s appointment in 2016. Surely it couldn’t happen again?

This time, Trump’s route to the White House is arguably much more complex, and his announcement that he will stand in the race for a second term would be a surprising turn for any former president, let alone one who made history by becoming the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in a fatal endeavour to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.

Oh, and since he made that announcement, Trump became the first former US president to ever face criminal charges. The former US Apprentice host also enters the campaign at a politically vulnerable time.

Who will be the next US president?

Clockwise from top left: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom (Photos: Getty Images)

According to Oddschecker , which collates the odds given by the internet’s biggest bookmakers to give a much broader view of the betting landscape, Republican DeSantis is most likely to be America’s next president, with odds of 27/11. Trump is currently thought to be second favourite, with odds of 4/1.

At the time of writing (25 April 2023), Oddschecker suggests the following five could be the next US president:

Joe Biden (7/4)

Donald Trump (11/4)

Ron DeSantis (11/2)

Kamala Harris (33/1)

Nikki Haley (40/1)

Who will run for president?

But it’s not quite as simple as that in US politics. Just because Trump has declared a third presidential campaign, and Biden has confirmed he is seeking reelection, that does not guarantee that it will be their names on the ballot come November 2024.

There’s a lengthy process to go through for the Republican Party to choose their eventual candidate for the presidency, and the following months will likely see all sorts of names stake their claim to the White House.

Some of those names will be Republican big-hitters, some will be relatively unknown, but all will have to take part in TV debates and heated campaigns as the party whittles down the contenders to just one ahead of the final, nationwide vote.

Other Republicans, notably former Vice President Mike Pence (50/1), are taking increasingly public moves toward their own campaigns, heightening the possibility that Trump may face a highly contested GOP primary.

At the time of writing (25 April 2023), Oddschecker’s top five potential Republican candidates look like this:

Donald Trump (3/5)

Ron DeSantis (11/4)

Nikki Haley (25/1)

Tim Scott (50/1)

Mike Pence (50/1)

Joe Biden should have an easy time winning his party's nomination because there are not any serious Democratic challengers. But should he find himself up against a Democratic rival, there are a few names in the mix for who that could be - including former First Lady, Michella Obama.

At the time of writing (25 April 2023), Oddschecker’s top five potential Democratic candidates look like this: