Police arrest thief dressed as dinosaur after he's spotted stealing people's post in Seattle, US
Newly released footage shows officers spotting the costumed suspect, a man dressed in a vivid green dinosaur suit—crossing the street, prompting a swift response in Capitol Hill, Seattle, in the US state of Washington, on October 11.
Officers quickly surrounded and detained him, placing him in a squad car. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) had been alerted to reports of a "reptile" stealing packages in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood.
As SPD investigated, it became clear that the supposed dinosaur was actually a man in costume.
Allegedly, the 34-year-old suspect broke into an apartment building last month at approximately 3am, stealing packages and mail from residents. The suspect’s unmistakable costume helped officers locate him quickly.
The SPD said: "It's a tail as old as time, police arrested a man wearing a green dinosaur costume on October 11 after he was spotted stealing packages in Capitol Hill."
Story: NewsX