Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have found no remains after investigating a mysterious rug buried in the back garden of a home in Columbus, Ohio.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation began after homeowner Katie Santry, 34, posted a viral TikTok video showing the discovery of the rolled-up rug while she and her boyfriend were digging up their garden to build a fence.

The video quickly captured online true crime followers, with many speculating it could be connected to a crime, possibly even a concealed body. However, according to local news outlet WSYX, police say no remains were found in the rug following their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santry, who describes herself as a "big crime junkie," initially shrugged off the find but grew concerned after strange events started happening in her home. Days after discovering the rug, she found her computer screen shattered and her desk in disarray.

In a follow-up video, she questioned whether something supernatural could be at play, jokingly saying: “Is there a dead body in that rug? Or is it the ghost of the rug’s past?” This odd occurrence fuelled further speculation from her followers, who encouraged her to dig deeper into the potential mystery.

Amid growing pressure from her online audience, Santry contacted the police. She recalled telling them: “Hey, this could be the dumbest call you get today, but there’s a rug in the ground.” Officers arrived at her home within 15 minutes and admitted the situation was unusual but would require further investigation.

Santry even tracked down the daughter of the home’s previous owners, who was also puzzled by the buried rug and promised to ask her elderly parents about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite no evidence of foul play, Santry continues to be haunted by rug’s presence. She said: “I truly don’t think there’s a dead body down there. (But) the curiosity about why that rug is there definitely haunts me.”

Katie Santry, 34, posted a viral TikTok video showing the discovery of the rolled-up rug while she and her boyfriend were digging up their garden to build a fence. | @katiesantry/TikTok

Santry’s videos have amassed millions of views on TikTok, with followers eagerly awaiting any new developments as investigation into the mysterious incident remains underway.

In response, Santry said although no remains were found, she still would like to find out what happened to her broken laptop. She said: “The question remains is who broke my laptop.”