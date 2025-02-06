Police have launched an investigation after a suitcase containing human remains was pulled from a river in New York.

The NYPD’s Harbor Unit retrieved the suitcase and transported it to Pier 16, where officials confirmed that the person inside was deceased. Police have not yet determined the individual's age or gender but confirmed the remains belonged to an adult, NBC reported.

The city's chief medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.