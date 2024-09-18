Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are looking for a man and woman who took an empty New York City subway train on a brief joyride before they crashed it and fled.

Surveillance photos released by the New York Police Department on Tuesday show a woman dressed all in pink including a pink shower cap and a man in a blue tank top.

The pair boarded an unoccupied train parked at the Briarwood subway station in Queens just after midnight on September 12 and somehow got it running, police said in a news release.

They crashed it into another parked train and ran, police said. It was unclear how much damage the prank caused. No injuries were reported.