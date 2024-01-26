Slick Rick: DJ who raised 'unthinkable amounts of money for others' found decapitated at home. Picture: GoFundMe

A local DJ has been found decapitated at his Berclair home in Memphis. 'DJ Slick Rick' - real name Rick Buchanan - was discovered by his brother on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) with his 'pants pulled down' and 'still gripping his keys'.

"I walked in and found him, and I just called 911," John Buchanan told FOX13 about the gruesome discovery. Local police are currently investigating the alleged beheading, which occurred on Angel Avenue around 2.30pm.

"I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something," John recalled. "I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realized it was something worse."

Rick 'Slick Rick' Buchanan - not to be confused with the US rapper of the same moniker - was a popular DJ based in Tennessee. Rick was known well in the local community and had been performing for decades.

According to his brother, Rick was shot outside of a night club in 2014. John said his brother became a 'homebody' after the shooting and had a hard time finding work. John Buchanan said his family - who once owned a music venue called The Stage Shop - are taking things one step at a time and making funeral arrangements. The family plan to adopt Rick's beloved dog Lucky.