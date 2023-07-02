President Joe Biden to make visit to the UK this month

For the curious.
Joe Biden to visit UK: President to meet King and PM during July visit - when is he expected?

President Biden will visit London in July

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Joe Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK before heading to Lithuania and Finland in an overseas trip from July 9-13, the White House said.

A visit to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president.

In a statement, the White House said: "President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13.

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak held talks in Washington DC, announcing the new 'Atlantic Declaration'. (Credit: Getty Images)Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak held talks in Washington DC, announcing the new 'Atlantic Declaration'. (Credit: Getty Images)
“President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden made a brief trip to Northern Ireland earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, meeting the Prime Minister for brief talks in Belfast.

More to follow.

