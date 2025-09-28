The leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Russell M Nelson - has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church leader Russell M Nelson has died, aged 101. Nelson, who hailed from Utah, was the 17th president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - informally known as the Mormon movement.

The church confirmed he passed away "peacefully" shortly after 10pm on Saturday (September 27), with his wife Sister Wendy Nelson by his side, adding: "President Nelson was called as an Apostle on April 7, 1984. He became the leader of the Church on January 14, 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His time as prophet will forever be remembered as one of global ministry (he visited 32 countries and US territories), increased temple construction (he announced 200 new temples) and profound change."

Away from the church, Nelson was a pioneering heart surgeon, and became known as a major reformer of church rules, including rolling back some edicts banning baptisms for children of gay parents.

He is expected to be succeeded by Dallin H Oaks, the next longest-tenured member of the church’s governing Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Russell M. Nelson has died | Getty Images

By church doctrim, presidents are considered prophets who lead the church through revelations from God in collaboration with two top counselors and members of the Quorum of the Twelve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelson was named a senior apostle in April 2018 having served 12 years on the Quorom, and the church said he "began introducing frequent adjustments designed to help the Saints minister more like Jesus Christ and better emphasize the centrality of the Savior of the world in all the Church does".

Among changes he introduced were the shortening of Sunday services and the adoption of non-American leaders to the governing body and introducing the publishing of regional hymnbooks which included music and culture from the area.

Who was Russell M Nelson?

Born in 1924 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Nelson joined the Mormon faith as a young adult.

At the age of 22, he qualified as a medical doctor, before serving in the US Army as a doctor. He completed a two-year tour of duty during the Korean War with a rank of captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his return, his career in medicine continued, including becoming director of thoracic surgery at the University of Utah.

He was first married to Dantzel White, with whom he shared 10 children. She passed away in 2005, and Nelson married Wendy Watson the following year.